Ukraine is not ready to cross a number of red lines regarding a potential "territorial exchange" with Russia. And it believes that it could take another four years for the enemy to capture Donbas.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy asserts that Ukraine does not legally recognize Russia's occupation of its temporarily occupied territories.
- Ukraine is not prepared to engage in territorial exchanges with Russia and is committed to protecting its lands.
- Zelenskyy believes it could take up to another four years for Russia to fully occupy Donbas.
Ukraine will not trade territories — Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a meeting with journalists on August 20.
According to him, before talking about what Ukraine is ready for, we need to find out what Moscow is ready for.
For example, regarding the Donetsk region, at a meeting with American leader Donald Trump, he explained that as of February 2022, Russia had captured not 69%, but about a third.
He also gave the example of his family. His grandfather fought against the German Nazis for Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Mariupol. And there are a lot of such families, so this is a very painful moment in the history of Ukraine and the lives of Ukrainians.
Everything is not as simple as it might seem to some.
As for the Sumy region, Zelenskyy is sure: the Russians will not get it.
He also believes that in the future the Russians will not receive the Kharkiv region.
And to say about the Mykolaiv region that they are ready to give us the Kinburn Spit... They only need it to block the sea for us.
Zelenskyy once again emphasized that Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of any temporarily occupied territories.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-