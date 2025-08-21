Zelenskyy revealed details of the production of the Ukrainian long-range Flamingo missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy revealed details of the production of the Ukrainian long-range Flamingo missile

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

The long-range cruise missile "Flamingo" has become a great success of the Ukrainian missile program. It will soon enter mass production.

Points of attention

  • The Flamingo missile is a significant achievement for Ukraine's missile program, with a flight range of up to 3,000 km and a warhead weight of 1 ton.
  • President Zelenskyy confirms the successful completion of missile tests and readiness for mass production, highlighting the importance of this advanced rocket.
  • The Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile is set to enter mass production, marking a key milestone in the country's defense capabilities.

The Flamingo missile is going into mass production — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a meeting with journalists on August 20.

According to him, the Flamingo missiles have already been tested.

And this is the most successful rocket we have so far. It flies 3 thousand kilometers, which is important.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

At the same time, he emphasized that it is too early to make public details about the Flamingos, as there is no possibility of using them in hundreds.

By December we will have more of them. And by the end of December or in January-February there should be mass production. We need to look at the success of the tests, we need to look at the financing of this program.

Flamingo rocket

Last week, the first photo of the Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile appeared online. At the same time, it became known that it had entered mass production.

Ukrainian specialized resource Defence Express believes that it is most likely an analogue or a complete copy of the FP-5 cruise missile. Its model was shown by Milanion Group at the IDEX-2025 exhibition in the UAE in early February 2025.

At the same time, the main characteristics were named:

  • range — 3,000 km

  • maximum speed — 950 km/h

  • wingspan — 6 meters

  • maximum weight — 6 tons

  • warhead weight — 1 ton

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this is a very powerful weapon. And promised to tell more when the "key moment" comes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine speeding up development of updated Neptune missile, expert says
"Neptune" cruise missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine could use the Palyanitsa long-range missile to attack the arsenal in Tikhoretsk of the Russian Federation
Ukraine could use the Palyanitsa long-range missile to attack the arsenal in Tikhoretsk of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania to invest in production of Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsya"
Denis Shmyhal
Shmyhal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?