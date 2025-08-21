Zelenskyy revealed details of the production of the Ukrainian long-range Flamingo missile

The long-range cruise missile "Flamingo" has become a great success of the Ukrainian missile program. It will soon enter mass production.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a meeting with journalists on August 20.

According to him, the Flamingo missiles have already been tested.

And this is the most successful rocket we have so far. It flies 3 thousand kilometers, which is important. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

At the same time, he emphasized that it is too early to make public details about the Flamingos, as there is no possibility of using them in hundreds.

By December we will have more of them. And by the end of December or in January-February there should be mass production. We need to look at the success of the tests, we need to look at the financing of this program.

Last week, the first photo of the Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile appeared online. At the same time, it became known that it had entered mass production.

Ukrainian specialized resource Defence Express believes that it is most likely an analogue or a complete copy of the FP-5 cruise missile. Its model was shown by Milanion Group at the IDEX-2025 exhibition in the UAE in early February 2025. Share

At the same time, the main characteristics were named:

range — 3,000 km

maximum speed — 950 km/h

wingspan — 6 meters

maximum weight — 6 tons

warhead weight — 1 ton

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this is a very powerful weapon. And promised to tell more when the "key moment" comes.