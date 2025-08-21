Zelenskyy revealed details of the production of the Ukrainian long-range Flamingo missile

The long-range cruise missile "Flamingo" has become a great success of the Ukrainian missile program. It will soon enter mass production.
The Flamingo missile is going into mass production — Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a meeting with journalists on August 20.
According to him, the Flamingo missiles have already been tested.
At the same time, he emphasized that it is too early to make public details about the Flamingos, as there is no possibility of using them in hundreds.
By December we will have more of them. And by the end of December or in January-February there should be mass production. We need to look at the success of the tests, we need to look at the financing of this program.
Last week, the first photo of the Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile appeared online. At the same time, it became known that it had entered mass production.
At the same time, the main characteristics were named:
range — 3,000 km
maximum speed — 950 km/h
wingspan — 6 meters
maximum weight — 6 tons
warhead weight — 1 ton
Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this is a very powerful weapon. And promised to tell more when the "key moment" comes.
