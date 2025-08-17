Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky insists that negotiations with Russia to end the war begin on the basis of the current front line. In addition, the Ukrainian president is ready to discuss territorial issues only with dictator Vladimir Putin during a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting.

Zelenskyy announced his conditions for peace talks

The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen:

We need real talks. That means they can start where the front line is now. The contact line is the best line to talk to. The Europeans support this, and we thank everyone. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader once again reminded that "Russia still has no success in the Donetsk region."

He also urged the international community not to ignore the fact that Putin has failed to capture it for 12 years.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized: The Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to cede territories or trade in land.

"Because the territorial issue is so important, it should be discussed only by the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia during the Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral meeting," the Ukrainian president added.

According to him, the Kremlin is not showing any signs that the trilateral summit will take place.