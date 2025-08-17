Zelensky made a clear demand to Putin and Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky made a clear demand to Putin and Trump

Zelenskyy announced his conditions for peace talks
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky insists that negotiations with Russia to end the war begin on the basis of the current front line. In addition, the Ukrainian president is ready to discuss territorial issues only with dictator Vladimir Putin during a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian leader accuses Russia of lack of progress in the Donetsk region and urges the international community to recognize Putin's failure to capture it for 12 years.
  • In the absence of signs for a trilateral summit with Russia, Zelensky calls for imposing new sanctions in case of refusal, underlining the urgency for peaceful negotiations.

Zelenskyy announced his conditions for peace talks

The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen:

We need real talks. That means they can start where the front line is now. The contact line is the best line to talk to. The Europeans support this, and we thank everyone.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader once again reminded that "Russia still has no success in the Donetsk region."

He also urged the international community not to ignore the fact that Putin has failed to capture it for 12 years.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized: The Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to cede territories or trade in land.

"Because the territorial issue is so important, it should be discussed only by the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia during the Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral meeting," the Ukrainian president added.

According to him, the Kremlin is not showing any signs that the trilateral summit will take place.

"If Russia refuses, then new sanctions are needed," Zelenskyy concluded.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump supported the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine
Maloney reported on Trump's decision
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin gave the US the opportunity to return to the Sakhalin-1 project
What is known about Putin's new decision?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky will go to Trump with a "support team"
NATO
Zelenskyy goes to Trump with allies

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?