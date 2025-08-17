Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky insists that negotiations with Russia to end the war begin on the basis of the current front line. In addition, the Ukrainian president is ready to discuss territorial issues only with dictator Vladimir Putin during a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian leader accuses Russia of lack of progress in the Donetsk region and urges the international community to recognize Putin's failure to capture it for 12 years.
- In the absence of signs for a trilateral summit with Russia, Zelensky calls for imposing new sanctions in case of refusal, underlining the urgency for peaceful negotiations.
Zelenskyy announced his conditions for peace talks
The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen:
The Ukrainian leader once again reminded that "Russia still has no success in the Donetsk region."
He also urged the international community not to ignore the fact that Putin has failed to capture it for 12 years.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized: The Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to cede territories or trade in land.
According to him, the Kremlin is not showing any signs that the trilateral summit will take place.
