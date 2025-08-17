Zelensky will go to Trump with a "support team"

On August 18, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump. However, as it turned out, European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Washington with him.
Points of attention
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has confirmed discussions on maintaining sanctions against Russia during the upcoming meeting between the leaders.
- The objective of the meeting at the White House is to focus on boosting security measures, addressing territorial concerns, and reaffirming support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, including the continuation of sanctions.
Zelenskyy goes to Trump with allies
According to the NATO press service, the meeting at the White House will take place following the talks between Trump and Putin on August 15.
As journalists managed to find out, several heads of EU countries will accompany Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to the latest data, these include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni.
German leader Friedrich Merz has already made a statement on this matter.
He confirmed to reporters that he intends to discuss maintaining sanctions on Russia.
