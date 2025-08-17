Zelensky will go to Trump with a "support team"

On August 18, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump. However, as it turned out, European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Washington with him.

Zelenskyy goes to Trump with allies

According to the NATO press service, the meeting at the White House will take place following the talks between Trump and Putin on August 15.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Washington, D.C., on August 18, 2025. The Secretary General will participate in a meeting hosted by United States President Donald Trump, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders, the statement said.

As journalists managed to find out, several heads of EU countries will accompany Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the latest data, these include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni.

German leader Friedrich Merz has already made a statement on this matter.

He confirmed to reporters that he intends to discuss maintaining sanctions on Russia.