Zelensky will go to Trump with a "support team"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky will go to Trump with a "support team"

NATO
Zelenskyy goes to Trump with allies
Читати українською

On August 18, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Donald Trump. However, as it turned out, European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Washington with him.

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has confirmed discussions on maintaining sanctions against Russia during the upcoming meeting between the leaders.
  • The objective of the meeting at the White House is to focus on boosting security measures, addressing territorial concerns, and reaffirming support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, including the continuation of sanctions.

Zelenskyy goes to Trump with allies

According to the NATO press service, the meeting at the White House will take place following the talks between Trump and Putin on August 15.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Washington, D.C., on August 18, 2025. The Secretary General will participate in a meeting hosted by United States President Donald Trump, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders, the statement said.

As journalists managed to find out, several heads of EU countries will accompany Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the latest data, these include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni.

German leader Friedrich Merz has already made a statement on this matter.

He confirmed to reporters that he intends to discuss maintaining sanctions on Russia.

The talks in Washington will focus on security guarantees, territorial issues and continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression… This also includes maintaining sanctions pressure, said German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump supported the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine
Maloney reported on Trump's decision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire in Ukraine. The "Coalition of the Willing" may change its position
How the position of the “Coalition of the Willing” may change
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Meeting of Trump, Zelensky and Putin — what date did the US president choose?
Trump wants to hold the summit as soon as possible

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?