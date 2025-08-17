According to the BBC, the "Coalition of the Willing", which has consistently insisted on the importance of a ceasefire in Ukraine as a prerequisite for peace talks, may radically change its position.

How the position of the “Coalition of the Willing” may change

What is important to understand is that on August 16, US President Donald Trump officially confirmed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants an immediate transition to a long-term peace agreement without a ceasefire.

After this, concerns arose within the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that the West would increase pressure on Kyiv.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the new joint statement of European leaders does not mention a "ceasefire" at all.

Experts believe that this is not a coincidence, but a deliberate adjustment of position against the backdrop of the White House's new approach.

A new joint statement is expected to be issued after today's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which could clarify whether a ceasefire remains the priority or whether political agreements will now be the focus, even if fighting continues. Share

By the way, on August 17, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Brussels, where he will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.