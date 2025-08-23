According to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, China is ready to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This decision by official Beijing has provoked a mixed reaction among European leaders.
Points of attention
- The proposal by China adds a new dimension to the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine, with implications for global geopolitics and security arrangements.
- The suggestion of China providing security guarantees for Ukraine, alongside Russia, raises further questions about the potential consequences and alliances in the region.
China shocked Europe again
According to European insiders, Chinese government circles have confirmed that they are ready to send their troops into Ukraine.
However, it is noted that the PRC is determined to do this "if peacekeeping troops are deployed on the basis of a United Nations mandate."
This decision by official Beijing provoked a violent reaction in Brussels.
The EU authorities are aware that overall support for the countries of the Global South can help promote the very idea of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.
However, there is another side to the coin: there is a high probability that China will be in Ukraine and will take a clearly pro-Russian position instead of a neutral one in the event of a conflict.
By the way, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already suggested to US President Donald Trump to consider China as one of the countries that could provide security guarantees for Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-