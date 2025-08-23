China wants to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

China wants to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

China shocked Europe again
Читати українською
Source:  Welt am Sonntag

According to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, China is ready to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This decision by official Beijing has provoked a mixed reaction among European leaders.

Points of attention

  • The proposal by China adds a new dimension to the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine, with implications for global geopolitics and security arrangements.
  • The suggestion of China providing security guarantees for Ukraine, alongside Russia, raises further questions about the potential consequences and alliances in the region.

China shocked Europe again

According to European insiders, Chinese government circles have confirmed that they are ready to send their troops into Ukraine.

However, it is noted that the PRC is determined to do this "if peacekeeping troops are deployed on the basis of a United Nations mandate."

This decision by official Beijing provoked a violent reaction in Brussels.

The EU authorities are aware that overall support for the countries of the Global South can help promote the very idea of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

However, there is another side to the coin: there is a high probability that China will be in Ukraine and will take a clearly pro-Russian position instead of a neutral one in the event of a conflict.

Another argument is that most EU countries, for various reasons, prefer not to grant potential peacekeepers a mandate at the UN level, anonymous sources say.

By the way, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already suggested to US President Donald Trump to consider China as one of the countries that could provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'm very angry." Trump furious with Ukraine after Orban's complaints
How Trump reacted to Orbán's letter
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Go to Ukraine." What is known about the new scandal surrounding Macron
Macron is again attacked with accusations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Putin Manages Trump — An Analyst's Explanation
Putin is constantly manipulating Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?