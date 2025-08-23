According to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, China is ready to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This decision by official Beijing has provoked a mixed reaction among European leaders.

China shocked Europe again

According to European insiders, Chinese government circles have confirmed that they are ready to send their troops into Ukraine.

However, it is noted that the PRC is determined to do this "if peacekeeping troops are deployed on the basis of a United Nations mandate."

This decision by official Beijing provoked a violent reaction in Brussels.

The EU authorities are aware that overall support for the countries of the Global South can help promote the very idea of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

However, there is another side to the coin: there is a high probability that China will be in Ukraine and will take a clearly pro-Russian position instead of a neutral one in the event of a conflict.

Another argument is that most EU countries, for various reasons, prefer not to grant potential peacekeepers a mandate at the UN level, anonymous sources say. Share

By the way, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already suggested to US President Donald Trump to consider China as one of the countries that could provide security guarantees for Ukraine.