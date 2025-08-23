"Go to Ukraine." What is known about the new scandal surrounding Macron
"Go to Ukraine." What is known about the new scandal surrounding Macron

Macron is again attacked with accusations
Source:  online.ua

As journalists managed to learn, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Italian ambassador after scandalous statements by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini about French leader Emmanuel Macron.

As France Info reports, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini recently shocked with a series of harsh statements about the French president.

The politician does not hide that he is not satisfied with Macron's position on supporting Ukraine and European defense.

Thus, Salvini attacked the French leader for supporting the idea of introducing foreign troops into Ukraine:

Italian soldiers in Ukraine? No way. If Emmanuel Macron wants to, let him go himself. Put on a helmet, take a rifle and go to Ukraine yourself, — said the Italian Deputy Prime Minister.

It was against the backdrop of this high-profile scandal that the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Italian ambassador.

The heads of the embassy recalled that such statements contradict the climate of trust and historical relations between the two countries.

Journalists note that the Italian government and Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the situation.

Emmanuel Macron himself has not yet responded to the scandalous accusations.

