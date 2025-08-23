Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian people on August 23, National Flag Day. He recalled the importance of the yellow-and-blue flag for citizens.
Points of attention
- Zelensky acknowledges the sacrifices of Ukrainian soldiers who defend their homeland, emphasizing the pride and importance of the blue-and-yellow flag.
- National Flag Day is a celebration of patriotism and solidarity, honoring the heritage and resilience of the Ukrainian people.
Zelensky's address to Ukrainians on August 23
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that it is the yellow-blue flag that represents a sense of salvation for people who manage to return home from enemy captivity.
After all, when our citizens see the Ukrainian colors, they realize that evil is over.
The Ukrainian leader added that our flag represents what is most precious to hundreds of thousands of our soldiers — men and women from all over Ukraine who stood up to defend their homeland.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-