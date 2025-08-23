"Today is an important day." Zelensky addressed Ukrainians

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian people on August 23, National Flag Day. He recalled the importance of the yellow-and-blue flag for citizens.

Zelensky's address to Ukrainians on August 23

Today is an important day — the day of one of our strongest emotions — the feeling that happens when you are at home or when you recognize your own and your own. And wherever you are in the world, whatever country you come to, when you notice the Ukrainian flag, you understand that next to you, maybe people you don't know personally, but these are definitely familiar hearts. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that it is the yellow-blue flag that represents a sense of salvation for people who manage to return home from enemy captivity.

After all, when our citizens see the Ukrainian colors, they realize that evil is over.

"This flag is a goal and a dream for many of our people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. And they protect this flag, they protect it because they know: we will not give our land to the occupier," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

The Ukrainian leader added that our flag represents what is most precious to hundreds of thousands of our soldiers — men and women from all over Ukraine who stood up to defend their homeland.