US President Donald Trump's team should increase pressure on the aggressor country Russia, including sanctions, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to a summit with Ukraine in the near future.
Points of attention
- If Putin does not engage in meaningful negotiations, Ukraine expects the US to swiftly impose additional sanctions to push for peace.
- Serhiy Kyslytsia of Ukraine stresses the importance of holding Russia accountable and making them feel the consequences of obstructing peace efforts in the region.
Ukraine is counting on a decisive US reaction
A statement on this occasion was made by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.
The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that the Kremlin continues to manipulate the United States and Donald Trump personally, and also constantly hinders the peace process.
The Ukrainian diplomat insists that if the Kremlin refuses the Zelensky-Putin meeting, the US will "almost instantly" apply additional sanctions.
According to him, this should happen when the deadline that Donald Trump chose for Moscow expires.
