US President Donald Trump's team should increase pressure on the aggressor country Russia, including sanctions, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to a summit with Ukraine in the near future.

Ukraine is counting on a decisive US reaction

A statement on this occasion was made by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.

The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that the Kremlin continues to manipulate the United States and Donald Trump personally, and also constantly hinders the peace process.

But I think that slowly and gradually the US administration is becoming more aware that it is being manipulated by Moscow. I see no signs that Putin is ready for meaningful negotiations and a meeting, either bilateral or trilateral. Serhiy Kyslytsia First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat insists that if the Kremlin refuses the Zelensky-Putin meeting, the US will "almost instantly" apply additional sanctions.

According to him, this should happen when the deadline that Donald Trump chose for Moscow expires.