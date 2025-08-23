Zelenskyy and Putin meet. Ukraine makes new demands on the US
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy and Putin meet. Ukraine makes new demands on the US

Ukraine is counting on a decisive US reaction
Читати українською
Source:  NBC News

US President Donald Trump's team should increase pressure on the aggressor country Russia, including sanctions, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to a summit with Ukraine in the near future.

Points of attention

  • If Putin does not engage in meaningful negotiations, Ukraine expects the US to swiftly impose additional sanctions to push for peace.
  • Serhiy Kyslytsia of Ukraine stresses the importance of holding Russia accountable and making them feel the consequences of obstructing peace efforts in the region.

Ukraine is counting on a decisive US reaction

A statement on this occasion was made by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.

The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that the Kremlin continues to manipulate the United States and Donald Trump personally, and also constantly hinders the peace process.

But I think that slowly and gradually the US administration is becoming more aware that it is being manipulated by Moscow. I see no signs that Putin is ready for meaningful negotiations and a meeting, either bilateral or trilateral.

Serhiy Kyslytsia

Serhiy Kyslytsia

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat insists that if the Kremlin refuses the Zelensky-Putin meeting, the US will "almost instantly" apply additional sanctions.

According to him, this should happen when the deadline that Donald Trump chose for Moscow expires.

And then the Russians will truly feel the pain of not wanting to follow the path of peace that President Trump offered to the Russian Federation, — emphasized Kyslytsia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Insiders reveal Putin's plan to control Donetsk region
Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
MiG-29 fighter pilot Sergey Bondar died
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine lost another pilot
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 23, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?