Ukrainian soldiers hit 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a control point, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides detailed insights into the recent attacks, emphasizing the defensive actions taken to counter Russian aggression.
- Statistics reveal the significant impact on the Russian army, with losses in various assets including tanks, aircraft, ships, and drones among others.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 23, 2025
tanks — 11,129 (+5 per day),
armored combat vehicles — 23,164 (+4),
artillery systems — 31,858 (+23),
MLRS — 1,472,
air defense means — 1,210,
aircraft — 422,
helicopters — 340,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 52,935 (+148),
cruise missiles — 3,598,
ships / boats — 28,
submarines — 1,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 59,512 (+86),
special equipment — 3,944.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 22, the Russian occupiers launched one missile and 95 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs.
Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out 5,197 attacks, including 73 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,417 kamikaze drones for attacks.
