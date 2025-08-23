Nord Stream undermining. Media releases new details

According to SVT, the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were blown up with at least four timed explosive charges. German investigators have concluded that the latter were delivered to the Baltic Sea on the sailboat Andromeda.
New data on the Nord Stream sabotage
SVT has obtained a document that reveals new details.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that a 49-year-old man was recently detained in Italy. He is suspected of involvement in the bombings.
In Germany, media outlets stated that he is a citizen of Ukraine and speaks Ukrainian and Russian.
The document states that there was a crew of six people on board the Andromeda, including four divers.
According to preliminary data, at night they installed at least four charges weighing 14–27 kg each at a depth of 70–80 meters. High-power explosives — octogen and hexogen — were used for detonation.
The German side emphasizes that the investigation is ongoing, and it is currently awaiting the extradition of the suspect from Italy.
