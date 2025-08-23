Nord Stream undermining. Media releases new details



Source: online.ua

According to SVT, the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were blown up with at least four timed explosive charges. German investigators have concluded that the latter were delivered to the Baltic Sea on the sailboat Andromeda.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing investigation highlights the international implications of the Nord Stream sabotage, with suspects detained in Italy and Germany awaiting extradition.
  • With the unfolding details and suspects being identified, the incident sheds light on the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding energy security in the region.



SVT has obtained a document that reveals new details.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that a 49-year-old man was recently detained in Italy. He is suspected of involvement in the bombings.

In Germany, media outlets stated that he is a citizen of Ukraine and speaks Ukrainian and Russian.

The document states that there was a crew of six people on board the Andromeda, including four divers.

According to preliminary data, at night they installed at least four charges weighing 14–27 kg each at a depth of 70–80 meters. High-power explosives — octogen and hexogen — were used for detonation.

The detained suspect, according to the materials, had a coordinating and planning role. The sailboat was rented on the German island of Rügen in early September 2022 and returned only a few weeks later. Witnesses also reported that the vessel had entered the port of Sandhamn in Sweden for refueling.

The German side emphasizes that the investigation is ongoing, and it is currently awaiting the extradition of the suspect from Italy.

