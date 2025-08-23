How Putin Manages Trump — An Analyst's Explanation

American analyst Rebecca Koffler draws attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has many tools at his disposal that give him the opportunity to manipulate US President Donald Trump.

Putin is constantly manipulating Trump

According to Koffler, the Russian dictator's key goal is to keep the US president in the game, to keep him happy (or at least not angry) for as long as possible.

Putin will do everything possible to postpone the negative consequences for Russia, including the sanctions that Trump has been threatening the Kremlin with for a long time.

And to manage Trump, Putin, who dedicated his KGB career to recruiting and running spy networks in Germany, may well rely on a combination of intelligence asset mastery, judo philosophy, and Cold War psychological warfare concepts, explains Rebecca Koffler. Share

She draws attention to the fact that Putin quite often resorts to flattery, as this is one of the US president's weakest points.

Moreover, the Russian dictator actively uses a technique known as "reflexive control."

According to the expert, this is a concept designed to manipulate an opponent's perception of reality.

Even Putin's experience in judo is being put to use. By the way, he uses it in many areas of his life.