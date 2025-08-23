How Putin Manages Trump — An Analyst's Explanation
How Putin Manages Trump — An Analyst's Explanation

Putin is constantly manipulating Trump

Source:  The Telegraph

American analyst Rebecca Koffler draws attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has many tools at his disposal that give him the opportunity to manipulate US President Donald Trump.

  • The Russian dictator employs tactics like flattery, reflexive control, and judo principles to unsettle and control Trump without direct confrontation.
  • By alternating friendly contacts with aggressive actions, Putin effectively manipulates Trump's perception and actions to serve Russia's interests.

According to Koffler, the Russian dictator's key goal is to keep the US president in the game, to keep him happy (or at least not angry) for as long as possible.

Putin will do everything possible to postpone the negative consequences for Russia, including the sanctions that Trump has been threatening the Kremlin with for a long time.

And to manage Trump, Putin, who dedicated his KGB career to recruiting and running spy networks in Germany, may well rely on a combination of intelligence asset mastery, judo philosophy, and Cold War psychological warfare concepts, explains Rebecca Koffler.

She draws attention to the fact that Putin quite often resorts to flattery, as this is one of the US president's weakest points.

Moreover, the Russian dictator actively uses a technique known as "reflexive control."

According to the expert, this is a concept designed to manipulate an opponent's perception of reality.

Even Putin's experience in judo is being put to use. By the way, he uses it in many areas of his life.

Unbalancing an opponent is one of the fundamental principles of judo, designed to disrupt their posture by shifting their center of gravity for throws and holds. Putin seems to have managed to unsettle Trump without directly confronting him and by alternating friendly contacts with bombings of Ukraine.

