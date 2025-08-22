Trump gave Putin a new deadline to end the war against Ukraine

Trump again gave Putin time to think about war against Ukraine

The US President said that within the next two weeks it will become clear in which direction the negotiations on Ukraine are moving.

If the war in Ukraine is not resolved, in two weeks I will make a very important decision. We will see whether we will impose large-scale sanctions or do nothing. Donald Trump President of the United States

The politician emphasized that, he said, he would pay attention to whose fault it was that the agreement could not be concluded.

Donald Trump also boasted about a photo with Vladimir Putin. The politician called it "beautiful" and expressed hope that the Russian dictator could appear at the 2026 football championship.

Photo of Trump and Putin