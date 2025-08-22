Trump gave Putin a new deadline to end the war against Ukraine

On August 22, Donald Trump made a number of statements, including regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump has set a new deadline for Putin to resolve the war against Ukraine, emphasizing possible sanctions if the conflict is not resolved in the next two weeks.
- The US President stated that within the next two weeks, it will become clear in which direction the negotiations on Ukraine are moving, with a critical decision looming if the war is not resolved.
- Trump hinted at imposing large-scale sanctions if the conflict persists, raising concerns about the potential consequences for the region.
Trump again gave Putin time to think about war against Ukraine
The US President said that within the next two weeks it will become clear in which direction the negotiations on Ukraine are moving.
The politician emphasized that, he said, he would pay attention to whose fault it was that the agreement could not be concluded.
Donald Trump also boasted about a photo with Vladimir Putin. The politician called it "beautiful" and expressed hope that the Russian dictator could appear at the 2026 football championship.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-