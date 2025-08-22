Trump refuses to attend Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

US President Donald Trump would not like to attend a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It remains to be seen how they will work together.

We'll see if Putin and Zelenskyy work together. You know, they're a bit like oil and vinegar. They don't get along very well for obvious reasons, but we'll see. Donald Trump President of the United States

And then, according to the US president, it will become clear whether he will have to be at the meeting.

I would rather not go. It would be better if they had a meeting and saw how they could do it. But in the meantime they continue to fight and continue to kill people, which is very foolish because they are losing 7,000 people a week now. Share

Therefore, as the American leader noted, he wants to see "if we can stop it."

I stopped seven wars. I'd like to do that. I thought this one would be medium difficulty. And it turns out to be the hardest.

As a reminder, the format of trilateral talks was initially considered, but after the summit in Washington, US President Donald Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meet one-on-one.