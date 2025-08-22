Trump refuses to attend Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

US President Donald Trump would not like to attend a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It remains to be seen how they will work together.
Trump does not want to attend the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
Trump said he was not ready to be at the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.
And then, according to the US president, it will become clear whether he will have to be at the meeting.
Therefore, as the American leader noted, he wants to see "if we can stop it."
I stopped seven wars. I'd like to do that. I thought this one would be medium difficulty. And it turns out to be the hardest.
As a reminder, the format of trilateral talks was initially considered, but after the summit in Washington, US President Donald Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meet one-on-one.
According to media reports, the Kremlin offered to hold the talks in Moscow, but Zelenskyy refused. The White House instead considered the option of Budapest, although there has been no official confirmation of this yet.
