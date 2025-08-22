Trump refuses to attend Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump refuses to attend Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

US President Donald Trump would not like to attend a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It remains to be seen how they will work together.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump refuses to attend a meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian President Putin, citing the need to observe how they will work together first.
  • The tense relationship between Zelenskyy and Putin reflects in the international arena, and Trump's refusal could impact the course of events in the region.
  • Trump's decision causes controversy and uncertainty in US, Ukraine, and Russia relations, highlighting the complexities of diplomatic negotiations and power dynamics.

Trump does not want to attend the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

Trump said he was not ready to be at the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

We'll see if Putin and Zelenskyy work together. You know, they're a bit like oil and vinegar. They don't get along very well for obvious reasons, but we'll see.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

And then, according to the US president, it will become clear whether he will have to be at the meeting.

I would rather not go. It would be better if they had a meeting and saw how they could do it. But in the meantime they continue to fight and continue to kill people, which is very foolish because they are losing 7,000 people a week now.

Therefore, as the American leader noted, he wants to see "if we can stop it."

I stopped seven wars. I'd like to do that. I thought this one would be medium difficulty. And it turns out to be the hardest.

As a reminder, the format of trilateral talks was initially considered, but after the summit in Washington, US President Donald Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meet one-on-one.

According to media reports, the Kremlin offered to hold the talks in Moscow, but Zelenskyy refused. The White House instead considered the option of Budapest, although there has been no official confirmation of this yet.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Switzerland turned to Putin with a proposal after Trump's decision
Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin summit
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Although I will organize everything tomorrow." Lukashenko revealed the topics of negotiations with Trump regarding Ukraine
What did Trump and Lukashenko talk about?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'm very angry." Trump furious with Ukraine after Orban's complaints
How Trump reacted to Orbán's letter

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?