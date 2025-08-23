Over 6,000 "Shaheeds" Every Month. Media Warns of Putin's New Plans

CNN, citing Ukrainian intelligence, reports that the aggressor country Russia is set to expand production of "Shaheeds" to over 6,000 units per month. This indicates dictator Vladimir Putin's plans to significantly increase terror against Ukraine.

Will Russia produce even more "Shaheeds"?

Journalists point out that the production of strike drones in Russia costs the aggressor country much less than when it purchased them from Iran.

If 3 years ago Moscow paid about $200,000 for one such drone, now its cost has dropped to $70,000.

This happened thanks to the large-scale production of drones at the Alabuga drone factory in Tatarstan.

In addition, it is known that the price of one Shahed-136 drone ranges from $20,000 to $50,000.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the percentage of drones hitting targets has also increased significantly.

Experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) made a statement on this issue.

According to them, it is not very important for the enemy whether an individual "Shahed" hits its target.