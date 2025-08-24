The Telegraph draws the world's attention to how skillfully and swiftly the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard was able to thwart and block a new offensive by the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region.

“Azov” amazes the world with its successes at the front

Foreign journalists recall that on August 11, 2025, the Russian army, with colossal efforts, was able to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

The enemy had advanced at least six miles into the territory.

What is important to understand is that this was one of the deepest incursions in recent months, sparking concerns about a possible attack on the strategic cities of Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk.

However, the “Azovites” did everything possible to prevent this from happening.

As mentioned earlier, on August 12, Azov soldiers launched a counterattack, which the General Staff called "active measures."

It took Ukrainian forces only a few days after the Russian army's offensive to find themselves surrounded by the Azov Corps, one of Ukraine's elite units.

This invasion, one of the deepest since the transition to a grueling war, quickly turned into a costly and deadly failure, The Telegraph emphasizes. Share

Within just 2 days, the “Azovtsi” successfully liberated the villages occupied by the Russians.