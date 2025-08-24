On August 24, Ukraine traditionally celebrates its main state holiday — Independence Day. The brave people, who have been fighting for their freedom for over 11 years, are congratulated by all their allies. However, on this holiday, the main allies of the aggressor country Russia — Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese leader Xi Jinping — once again decided to disgrace themselves. What is important to understand is that they are the ones helping the Russian Federation kill and terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko's hypocritical message of peace and cooperation with Ukraine clashes with the reality of Belarus being used as a launching pad for Russian troops to attack Kyiv.
- Xi Jinping's insincere congratulations to Ukrainian President Zelensky exposed China's alliance with Russia and raised questions about their true motives in the region.
Xi and Lukashenko continue to pretend to be “friends” of Ukraine
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus cynically began to claim that living side by side in peace and harmony has long been the destiny of the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples.
However, the dictator somehow forgot to mention that it was from the territory of Belarus that Russian troops set out to capture Kyiv in 2022.
No less disgraced than the Belarusian dictator was Putin's ally, Chinese President Xi Jinping, on August 24.
The latter decided to send his congratulations to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky:
He also cynically added that he was ready to cooperate with Ukraine to steer bilateral relations towards stable and long-term development and “bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.”
