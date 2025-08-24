Xi Jinping and Lukashenko publicly disgraced themselves on Ukraine's Independence Day

On August 24, Ukraine traditionally celebrates its main state holiday — Independence Day. The brave people, who have been fighting for their freedom for over 11 years, are congratulated by all their allies. However, on this holiday, the main allies of the aggressor country Russia — Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese leader Xi Jinping — once again decided to disgrace themselves. What is important to understand is that they are the ones helping the Russian Federation kill and terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine.

Xi and Lukashenko continue to pretend to be “friends” of Ukraine

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus cynically began to claim that living side by side in peace and harmony has long been the destiny of the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples.

"No matter how much external forces pull in different directions, Belarus remains open to Ukrainians. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive dialogue with our southern neighbors," Lukashenko said. Share

However, the dictator somehow forgot to mention that it was from the territory of Belarus that Russian troops set out to capture Kyiv in 2022.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wish the citizens of Ukraine to find their own answer to today's challenges, and to your multinational country — peaceful skies, solidarity, and truly independent development," Lukashenko shamelessly added. Share

Photo: screenshot

No less disgraced than the Belarusian dictator was Putin's ally, Chinese President Xi Jinping, on August 24.

The latter decided to send his congratulations to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky:

Dear Mr. President. On the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, I extend my sincere greetings and best wishes to you and the friendly Ukrainian people. China and Ukraine are bound by traditional friendship. Over the past 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-Ukraine relations have developed steadily, and cooperation in various fields has yielded impressive results. Xi Jinping Head of the CRC

He also cynically added that he was ready to cooperate with Ukraine to steer bilateral relations towards stable and long-term development and “bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.”