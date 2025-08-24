US to provide Ukraine with over 3,000 long-range missiles — media

The Wall Street Journal has learned that US President Donald Trump's team this week approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) aircraft missiles to Ukraine. There is a high probability that they will be delivered in about six weeks.

Ukraine will receive even more American missiles

Journalists point out that a new $850 million military aid package, mostly funded by EU countries, has been delayed pending the conclusion of Trump's negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to insiders, the use of ERAM, which has a range of 240 to 450 km, will be impossible without the consent of the US Department of Defense.

So far, Donald Trump's team has not publicly announced plans for new deliveries of these missiles.

However, as journalists note, other types of weapons that European governments purchase from the United States could help Ukraine within its own borders.

First of all, we are talking about air defense systems and GMLRS multiple launch rocket systems with a range of 145 km.

What is important to understand is that ERAM is a long-range aircraft cruise missile used as an air-launched standoff weapon.

Its key mission is to engage ground and naval targets. Its modular design allows it to be adapted for various purposes.