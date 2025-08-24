Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 72 drones
Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 72 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on August 23-24
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of August 23-24, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Taganrog region, as well as 72 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed hitting 24 missiles and UAVs at 10 locations, showing resilience and determination in the face of the attack.
  • Stay updated on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as tensions escalate and defense forces strive to protect Ukrainian territory from further aggression.

How the air defense worked on August 23-24

The Russian invaders launched a new attack around 10:00 PM on August 23.

This time, the missile and drone flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 48 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, east, and south of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that a total of 24 missiles and UAVs were hit at 10 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

