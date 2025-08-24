Zelensky congratulates the people of Ukraine on Independence Day

On the morning of August 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed all Ukrainians and congratulated them on the main national holiday - Independence Day of Ukraine.

Ukraine celebrates Independence Day

The President recorded his new address to the people in the heart of Kyiv — on Independence Square.

According to Zelensky, it is here that one best feels what independence is and why it is so important for Ukrainians.

And why Maidan is much more than the main square of the country. Because it is a symbol — a symbol of independence, its guardian. This is a place where history is always made, energy is born, the strength of our people in times when independence is under threat. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State called on us to never forget that Ukraine was able to withstand the great disaster that Russia brought to our land.

This was achieved because Ukrainians have character, stony endurance, and hands that hold a shield and protect their own.

Our land, our culture, our thousand-year history, the proof of which is the founders of Kyiv. And we defend our future, for which our heroes gave their lives. Names that we will not forget and will not betray. Names that defended independence.

Today marks the beginning of 1278 days of this war — the war for independence. Ukraine stands strong and will stand forever.