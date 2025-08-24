Zelensky congratulates the people of Ukraine on Independence Day

On the morning of August 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed all Ukrainians and congratulated them on the main national holiday - Independence Day of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- He honors the sacrifices made by heroes in the defense of Ukraine and stresses the ongoing battle for independence amid external threats.
- On this Independence Day, President Zelenskyy inspires unity and resilience, emphasizing Ukraine's unwavering strength and commitment to a prosperous future.
Ukraine celebrates Independence Day
The President recorded his new address to the people in the heart of Kyiv — on Independence Square.
According to Zelensky, it is here that one best feels what independence is and why it is so important for Ukrainians.
The Head of State called on us to never forget that Ukraine was able to withstand the great disaster that Russia brought to our land.
This was achieved because Ukrainians have character, stony endurance, and hands that hold a shield and protect their own.
Today marks the beginning of 1278 days of this war — the war for independence. Ukraine stands strong and will stand forever.
