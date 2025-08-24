"The time has come." Trump published an official address to Ukraine

On August 24, US leader Donald Trump issued a statement on Ukraine's Independence Day. In it, he stressed that he was determined to do everything possible to end the war of aggression that the aggressor country Russia has been waging for over 11 years.

Trump congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

On behalf of the American people, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to you and the courageous people of Ukraine on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of independence. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the White House draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the people of Ukraine have an indomitable spirit, and their courage inspires people in different parts of the world.

On this important day, Trump urged Ukrainians to never forget that the United States respects the struggle, honors the victims, and believes in Ukraine's future as an independent state.

He also added that he still has not given up on his intention to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine:

"It is time to end the senseless killings. The United States supports negotiations to conclude an agreement that will lead to a strong, lasting peace, end the bloodshed, and protect the sovereignty and dignity of Ukraine. God bless Ukraine," Donald Trump stressed. Share