Syrsky announced the clearing of three villages in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers
Syrsky announced the clearing of three villages in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the liberation of the villages of Mykhailivka, Zeleny Hai, and Volodymyrivka in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated three villages in the Donetsk region

On August 24, Alexander Syrsky is in the Pokrovsky direction.

He spoke first of all with the servicemen who have been holding the defense of Pokrovsk for a long time, repelling the attacks of superior enemy forces. The 25th Airborne, 68th Chasseurs, 32nd and 155th Mechanized Brigades. He awarded the best soldiers for their steadfastness, courage and exemplary performance of military duty.

Syrsky listened to reports from corps and brigade commanders on the operational situation.

The situation is really difficult, the enemy has focused its main efforts on this section of the front. But we must hold the line. Assistance in organizing combat operations will be provided. The issues of additional ammunition, drones and electronic warfare equipment have been resolved.

Our troops successfully counterattacked and cleared the villages in the Donetsk region — Mykhailivka, Zeleny Hai, Volodymyrivka — of the enemy.

