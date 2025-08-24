Syrsky announced the clearing of three villages in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the liberation of the villages of Mykhailivka, Zeleny Hai, and Volodymyrivka in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers.
On August 24, Alexander Syrsky is in the Pokrovsky direction.
Syrsky listened to reports from corps and brigade commanders on the operational situation.
Our troops successfully counterattacked and cleared the villages in the Donetsk region — Mykhailivka, Zeleny Hai, Volodymyrivka — of the enemy.
