Escalation in the Pokrov direction. Syrskyi made an emergency decision

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has directed additional forces to the Pokrovsky direction, where Russian invaders are trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of positions of Ukrainian troops.

Major Andriy Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed journalists about Syrsky's decision.

He officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, Russian soldiers have made 35 attempts to press our units on this section of the front.

Enemy forces remain extremely active in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Mayak, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Horikhove, and Dachne. Three clashes have not yet ended.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army uses its superiority in manpower and ignores its own colossal losses.

The enemy continues to attempt to infiltrate the first line of our positions in small groups.

By decision of the Commander-in-Chief, additional forces and means have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that penetrate the defense line, Kovalev reported. Share

According to the latest data, on this section of the front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy:

64 and wounded 38 Russian invaders,

one unit of automotive equipment,

21 drones,

one communication antenna and one motorcycle.

Moreover, they managed to neutralize one cannon and two motorcycles of the Russian army.