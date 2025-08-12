According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, on August 15, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have a "unique" opportunity to agree to a ceasefire in the war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Czech and French diplomats emphasize the urgency to end the conflict and the potential for constructive talks between leaders.
- The ceasefire agreement could bring relief to the ongoing crisis and pave the way for further negotiations towards peace in the region.
Putin has a chance to end the war before it's too late
The head of Czech diplomacy made a loud statement on this matter during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian colleague Andriy Sybiga.
He recalled that on August 15, American leader Donald Trump will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
As Jan Lipavsky noted, on this day the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "will definitely have the opportunity to accept a truce."
In his opinion, it is the strong support for Ukraine by its allies, effective sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, as well as the power of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that have led to the fact that "Putin demonstrates any willingness to negotiate."
By the way, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also voiced his prediction about the outcome of the talks between Trump and Putin:
