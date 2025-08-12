The Czech Republic announced a "unique opportunity" for Putin and Russia
The Czech Republic announced a "unique opportunity" for Putin and Russia

Putin has a chance to end the war before it's too late
According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, on August 15, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have a "unique" opportunity to agree to a ceasefire in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

  • Czech and French diplomats emphasize the urgency to end the conflict and the potential for constructive talks between leaders.
  • The ceasefire agreement could bring relief to the ongoing crisis and pave the way for further negotiations towards peace in the region.

Putin has a chance to end the war before it's too late

The head of Czech diplomacy made a loud statement on this matter during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian colleague Andriy Sybiga.

He recalled that on August 15, American leader Donald Trump will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

As Jan Lipavsky noted, on this day the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "will definitely have the opportunity to accept a truce."

"He has already killed 1 million of his people. He is killing people every day, carrying out new attacks. So yes, he has this unique opportunity," the Czech diplomat emphasized.

In his opinion, it is the strong support for Ukraine by its allies, effective sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, as well as the power of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that have led to the fact that "Putin demonstrates any willingness to negotiate."

By the way, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also voiced his prediction about the outcome of the talks between Trump and Putin:

The summit, which will take place in Alaska, should conclude with the ceasefire that President Trump seeks and that Ukraine agreed to five months ago. It is on this basis that negotiations can finally begin, the diplomat said.

