According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, on August 15, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have a "unique" opportunity to agree to a ceasefire in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Putin has a chance to end the war before it's too late

The head of Czech diplomacy made a loud statement on this matter during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian colleague Andriy Sybiga.

He recalled that on August 15, American leader Donald Trump will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

As Jan Lipavsky noted, on this day the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "will definitely have the opportunity to accept a truce."

"He has already killed 1 million of his people. He is killing people every day, carrying out new attacks. So yes, he has this unique opportunity," the Czech diplomat emphasized.

In his opinion, it is the strong support for Ukraine by its allies, effective sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, as well as the power of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that have led to the fact that "Putin demonstrates any willingness to negotiate."

