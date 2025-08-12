The EU announced a powerful sanctions blow against Russia

Official Brussels is determined to actively work on the 19th package of sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. This was announced by the head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas.
Points of attention
- The EU's sanctions also targeted Rosneft's ownership in an Indian oil refinery and Iranian oil trader Hossein Shamkhani, aiming to disrupt Moscow's energy revenues.
- The sequence of steps in negotiations is crucial, with an emphasis on prioritizing an unconditional ceasefire as a key condition for any discussions or concessions with Russia.
The EU will increase sanctions pressure on Russia
According to Kaia Kallas, there should definitely be no concessions to Moscow until Russia agrees to a complete ceasefire.
Against this background, she announced that official Brussels would work on the 19th package of sanctions.
As mentioned earlier, the European Union adopted the 18th package of restrictions on Russia and its oil with the aim of weakening the Kremlin's war machine.
First of all, it was about sanctions against an Indian oil refinery, in which Rosneft owns 49.13% of the shares.
In this way, EU authorities are trying to reduce Moscow's energy revenues, supported by Russian oil exports to India.
Moreover, Brussels imposed sanctions on Iranian oil trader Hossein Shamkhani and several of his companies.
