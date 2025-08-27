Kremlin puts forward a "peace proposal" for Donetsk region
Kremlin puts forward a "peace proposal" for Donetsk region

Witkoff announced a new step by Russia
Source:  Fox News

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia has put its "peace proposal" regarding the Donetsk region on the negotiating table with the aim of ending the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • As it turned out, Trump is dissatisfied with the approaches of Russia and Ukraine to ending the war.
  • The White House has not yet revealed the content of the Kremlin's new proposal.

Journalists asked Trump's envoy who was more responsible for the continuation of the war — Russia or Ukraine

According to Witkoff, each side is allegedly “difficult” to negotiate with.

He also added that Donald Trump is upset about Russia in certain aspects, but also about Ukraine.

But I will emphasize again that no one has done more to bring these parties closer together and closer to an agreement than the president. The Russians have put their peace proposal on the table. It includes Donetsk (Americans often use this word to mean an entire region, not a city — ed.).

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

Special Representative of the President of the United States

Witkoff suggested that Ukraine might accept this proposal, but has not yet disclosed any of its details.

By the way, he previously announced that he would meet with the Ukrainian delegation in New York this week.

