US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia has put its "peace proposal" regarding the Donetsk region on the negotiating table with the aim of ending the war against Ukraine.

Witkoff announced a new step by Russia

Journalists asked Trump's envoy who was more responsible for the continuation of the war — Russia or Ukraine

According to Witkoff, each side is allegedly “difficult” to negotiate with.

He also added that Donald Trump is upset about Russia in certain aspects, but also about Ukraine.

But I will emphasize again that no one has done more to bring these parties closer together and closer to an agreement than the president. The Russians have put their peace proposal on the table. It includes Donetsk (Americans often use this word to mean an entire region, not a city — ed.). Steve Witkoff Special Representative of the President of the United States

Witkoff suggested that Ukraine might accept this proposal, but has not yet disclosed any of its details.