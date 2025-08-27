"This is all bullshit". Trump harshly humiliated Putin and Lavrov
The White House
Trump is intimidating the Kremlin again
American leader Donald Trump said that he considers the words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the illegitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “bullshit”.

  • Trump made it clear that he doesn't care about some of Moscow's demands.
  • He also threatens Russia with the start of an "economic war."

What is important to understand is that on August 24, Sergey Lavrov began cynically claiming that Zelensky allegedly lacked the legitimacy necessary to sign legal documents with an aggressor country.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has previously stated this many times.

One of the journalists asked the American leader to comment on the latest scandalous statements by Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Putin, which once again questioned Zelensky's legitimacy.

Donald Trump made it clear during a meeting of the US government that he disagreed with this opinion:

It doesn't matter what they say. Everyone is showing off. It's all bullshit. Everyone is showing off.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the head of the White House also began to scare Putin with an "economic war":

"It won't be a world war, but it will be an economic war. And an economic war will be hard, very hard — especially for Russia. And I don't want that," Trump said.

