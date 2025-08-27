End of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. What deadline did the US choose?

US President Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, has publicly announced that he will meet with Ukrainian officials in New York this week, adding that Donald Trump's team is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine by the end of 2025.

Witkoff revealed Trump's plan

The US President's special envoy told reporters that this week official Washington will organize meetings on the issue of resolving both the Ukrainian-Russian war and other conflicts.

For example, the war in the Gaza Strip and the conflict between Israel and Iran will also be in the spotlight.

"We hope to resolve them by the end of this year," said Witkoff, also referring to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. Share

According to the latter, he already has a meeting scheduled for this week with representatives of the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

What is important to understand is that it will take place in New York.

"I'm meeting with Ukrainians this week... in New York," he said. Share

According to Witkoff, a truly "important signal" is that the US is talking to Russia every day.