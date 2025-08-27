End of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. What deadline did the US choose?

US President Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, has publicly announced that he will meet with Ukrainian officials in New York this week, adding that Donald Trump's team is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine by the end of 2025.
Points of attention
- Daily communication between the US and Russia indicates ongoing efforts towards resolving the conflict.
- US President Donald Trump issues warnings of launching an 'economic war' against Russia if negotiations fail to end the war against Ukraine.
Witkoff revealed Trump's plan
The US President's special envoy told reporters that this week official Washington will organize meetings on the issue of resolving both the Ukrainian-Russian war and other conflicts.
For example, the war in the Gaza Strip and the conflict between Israel and Iran will also be in the spotlight.
According to the latter, he already has a meeting scheduled for this week with representatives of the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
What is important to understand is that it will take place in New York.
According to Witkoff, a truly "important signal" is that the US is talking to Russia every day.
By the way, Donald Trump himself recently warned that the United States would launch an "economic war" against Russia if it avoided negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.
