"There will be an economic war." Trump publicly threatened Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

"There will be an economic war." Trump publicly threatened Putin

The White House
Trump again resorts to threats against Putin
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump has officially warned dictator Vladimir Putin that the United States will launch an "economic war" against Russia if he avoids negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The threat of an 'economic war' adds a new dimension to the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia, raising concerns about the economic impact on Russia.
  • Trump's evolving relationship with Zelensky and his intensified approach towards Putin underpin the complex dynamics of international diplomacy in the region.

Trump again resorts to threats against Putin

According to the head of the White House, he will do everything possible to ensure that the peace agreement is finally signed.

In addition, Trump added that he has a "very serious plan" and is ready to implement it, but did not disclose specific details:

I think in many ways Putin is ready, but sometimes he is ready and Zelensky is not. It's like, "Who's ready to sit at the table today?" I need to get both of them together at the same time, and I want this to end.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the American leader decided to issue a serious warning to Russian dictator Putin.

He made it clear that he was ready to start an “economic war” against the Russian Federation if there was simply no other way out:

It won't be a world war, but it will be an economic war. And the economic war will be difficult, very difficult — especially for Russia. And I don't want that.

As Trump noted, he currently has a normal relationship with Zelensky, but they are completely different than before.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia for months
The Pentagon is preventing Ukraine from defending itself
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russian MiG-29 fighter jet powerfully "attacked" a pillar in Yerevan
Another Russian MiG-29 pilot demonstrated his “skills”
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin unexpectedly made concessions on Ukraine's Independence Day
Putin suddenly weakened his demands

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?