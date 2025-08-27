"There will be an economic war." Trump publicly threatened Putin

American leader Donald Trump has officially warned dictator Vladimir Putin that the United States will launch an "economic war" against Russia if he avoids negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war against Ukraine.

Trump again resorts to threats against Putin

According to the head of the White House, he will do everything possible to ensure that the peace agreement is finally signed.

In addition, Trump added that he has a "very serious plan" and is ready to implement it, but did not disclose specific details:

I think in many ways Putin is ready, but sometimes he is ready and Zelensky is not. It's like, "Who's ready to sit at the table today?" I need to get both of them together at the same time, and I want this to end. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the American leader decided to issue a serious warning to Russian dictator Putin.

He made it clear that he was ready to start an “economic war” against the Russian Federation if there was simply no other way out:

It won't be a world war, but it will be an economic war. And the economic war will be difficult, very difficult — especially for Russia. And I don't want that. Share

As Trump noted, he currently has a normal relationship with Zelensky, but they are completely different than before.