American leader Donald Trump has officially warned dictator Vladimir Putin that the United States will launch an "economic war" against Russia if he avoids negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The threat of an 'economic war' adds a new dimension to the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia, raising concerns about the economic impact on Russia.
- Trump's evolving relationship with Zelensky and his intensified approach towards Putin underpin the complex dynamics of international diplomacy in the region.
Trump again resorts to threats against Putin
According to the head of the White House, he will do everything possible to ensure that the peace agreement is finally signed.
In addition, Trump added that he has a "very serious plan" and is ready to implement it, but did not disclose specific details:
Against this backdrop, the American leader decided to issue a serious warning to Russian dictator Putin.
He made it clear that he was ready to start an “economic war” against the Russian Federation if there was simply no other way out:
As Trump noted, he currently has a normal relationship with Zelensky, but they are completely different than before.
