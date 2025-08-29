Zelenskyy addressed the people on the Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine

August 29 is the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. Today, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded us of the price at which the country fights for its independence and how important it is to remember the heroes who gave their lives in the war for the homeland.

Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on August 29

Every year on August 29, we honor the memory of all our fallen soldiers — the defenders of Ukraine who died in battles for our state, our independent Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that since 2014, a war has been ongoing with the aggressor country Russia for Ukraine's right to life.

Since February 24, 2022, Ukrainians have been defending themselves in a full-scale war.

This is an extremely long and difficult path of courage. And we do not forget, thanks to whom Ukraine is preserved. Eternal glory to all who stood up for the defense of Ukraine! Eternal memory to everyone who died in the fight for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! — said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What is important to understand is that the state established the Day of Remembrance of Defenders in 2019.

It was August 29, because this date is associated with one of the most tragic episodes of the Russian-Ukrainian war before the full-scale invasion — the escape of Ukrainian soldiers from the encirclement near Ilovaisk in 2014.

Then the Russian invaders again violated the agreements: Ukrainian soldiers were shot as they passed in columns through what was supposed to be the “green corridor.”