Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, at least two civilians were killed and three others were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.

The Sinelnykyvs'kyi district suffered — the Mezhivska, Slovyanska, Pokrovska, Vasylkivska communities. The aggressor targeted with drones. Unfortunately, two people died — a man and a woman, he said. Share

In addition, it is noted that another 50-year-old woman was injured and was treated at the scene.

A new Russian attack caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise, private houses and dry grass also burned. Gas stations and cars were damaged.

A 46-year-old man is in "serious" condition. A 69-year-old injured man is in moderate condition. There were fires that were extinguished by rescuers. An infrastructure facility and a fire station were damaged, added Serhiy Lysak. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers attacked the Novopil community of the Kryvyi Rih district with drones — a fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished.