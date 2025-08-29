Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Читати українською

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, at least two civilians were killed and three others were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

  • Multiple casualties reported with a 50-year-old woman injured and two civilians dead.
  • Fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, private houses, and dry grass during the attack.

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.

The Sinelnykyvs'kyi district suffered — the Mezhivska, Slovyanska, Pokrovska, Vasylkivska communities. The aggressor targeted with drones. Unfortunately, two people died — a man and a woman, he said.

In addition, it is noted that another 50-year-old woman was injured and was treated at the scene.

A new Russian attack caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise, private houses and dry grass also burned. Gas stations and cars were damaged.

A 46-year-old man is in "serious" condition. A 69-year-old injured man is in moderate condition. There were fires that were extinguished by rescuers. An infrastructure facility and a fire station were damaged, added Serhiy Lysak.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers attacked the Novopil community of the Kryvyi Rih district with drones — a fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished.

As Lysak noted, the enemy was striking the Nikopol region with FPV drones. Hits were recorded in the Marhanets, Myrivska, and Pokrovska communities.

