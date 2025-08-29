Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region — there are dead and wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, at least two civilians were killed and three others were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.
- Multiple casualties reported with a 50-year-old woman injured and two civilians dead.
- Fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, private houses, and dry grass during the attack.
Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known
The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.
In addition, it is noted that another 50-year-old woman was injured and was treated at the scene.
A new Russian attack caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise, private houses and dry grass also burned. Gas stations and cars were damaged.
Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers attacked the Novopil community of the Kryvyi Rih district with drones — a fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished.
As Lysak noted, the enemy was striking the Nikopol region with FPV drones. Hits were recorded in the Marhanets, Myrivska, and Pokrovska communities.
