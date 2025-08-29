Air Defense announced the results of a new air battle with Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense announced the results of a new air battle with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 28-29 — first details
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that during the night of August 28-29, Russian invaders carried out an attack with 68 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 46 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down/suppressed 46 enemy UAVs, marking a significant victory in defending Ukrainian airspace.
  • The statement from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of 22 UAVs at 9 locations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 28-29 — first details

A new air attack by the Russian army began at 8:00 p.m. on August 28.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country, the statement said.

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 22 UAVs were hit at 9 locations in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US authorization to strike Russia. Zelenskyy has dotted all the i's
Ukraine attacks Russia without US permission
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin puts forward a "peace proposal" for Donetsk region
Witkoff announced a new step by Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises again
State Emergency Service
The situation in Kyiv after the Russian strikes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?