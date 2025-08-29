Air Defense announced the results of a new air battle with Russia

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that during the night of August 28-29, Russian invaders carried out an attack with 68 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 46 enemy targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 28-29 — first details

A new air attack by the Russian army began at 8:00 p.m. on August 28.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country, the statement said.

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 22 UAVs were hit at 9 locations in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.