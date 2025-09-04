Watch: the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 17 Russian refineries in August

During August, the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked Russian oil refining facilities 17 times. Some refineries were even hit several times.
- In August, Ukrainian drones targeted 17 Russian refineries, including multiple attacks on some facilities, resulting in severe damage and disruptions in the supply of gasoline and oil.
- The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brody, announced the series of attacks, highlighting the strategic targeting of key oil refining facilities.
- The strikes were executed by the Unmanned Systems Forces in collaboration with other defense components, showcasing a coordinated effort to disrupt Russian oil operations.
17 Russian refineries were hit by Ukrainian drones in August
This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody.
Thus, the Afipsky Refinery, the Unecha Transneft-Druzhba Refinery, and the Syzran Refinery were attacked twice in a month.
In total, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported 17 attacks on oil refineries and facilities:
Ryazan Refinery (02.08),
BasePMM AE "SOCHI" (03.08),
Afipsky Refinery (07.08),
BasePMM "ERTAN" (08.08),
Saratov Refinery (10.08),
NPS "UNECHA TRANSNEFT-FRIENDSHIP" (12.08),
Volgograd Refinery (14.08),
JSC "Nevinnomyssk Nitrogen" (16.08),
NPS "Nikolske-TRANSNEFT" (18.08),
Novoshakhtinsk Refinery (20.08),
NPS "UNECHA TRANSNEFT-FRIENDSHIP" (21.08),
Albashneft Refinery (22.08),
Syzran Refinery (24.08),
Kuibyshev Refinery (28.08),
Afipsky Refinery (28.08),
Krasnodar Refinery (30.08),
Syzran Refinery (30.08).
The strikes were carried out both exclusively by the Unmanned Systems Forces and in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces, the DIU, and other components of the Defense Forces.
