Powerful "bavovna" covers Saratov Refinery in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of September 16, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Saratov Oil Refinery, located in Russia. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The consequences of the attack, including explosions and fire, are being assessed by Ukrainian soldiers.
  • The Saratov Refinery's role in meeting the Russian army's fuel needs highlights the significance of the facility in the region.

Saratov Refinery Under Attack Again

On the night of September 16, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov Region, Russian Federation), — said the official statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, it is noted that powerful explosions began to rumble in the area of the facility, and a fire also broke out.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

What is important to understand is that the Saratov Refinery is actively engaged in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, as well as various brands of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, etc.

In total, we are talking about more than 20 types of petroleum products.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the volume of processing in 2023 reached 4.8 million tons.

Moreover, it is indicated that this refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently taking measures aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation, in particular its ability to provide the occupation forces with fuel, ammunition, and weapons, as well as to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come. Glory to Ukraine!

