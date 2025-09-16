Powerful "bavovna" covers Saratov Refinery in Russia

On the night of September 16, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Saratov Oil Refinery, located in Russia. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The consequences of the attack, including explosions and fire, are being assessed by Ukrainian soldiers.
- The Saratov Refinery's role in meeting the Russian army's fuel needs highlights the significance of the facility in the region.
Saratov Refinery Under Attack Again
In addition, it is noted that powerful explosions began to rumble in the area of the facility, and a fire also broke out.
According to Ukrainian soldiers, the consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.
What is important to understand is that the Saratov Refinery is actively engaged in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, as well as various brands of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, etc.
In total, we are talking about more than 20 types of petroleum products.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the volume of processing in 2023 reached 4.8 million tons.
Moreover, it is indicated that this refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.
