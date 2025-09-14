Experts declare "turning point" on the battlefield

The Financial Times spoke to experts about the developments on the Ukrainian front. Most of them agree that the appearance of a swarm of drones with artificial intelligence on the frontline has become a “turning point” in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

AI drones are changing the course of modern warfare

What is important to understand is that the aforementioned drone swarms use artificial intelligence to coordinate with each other for the purpose of effective attacks on enemy forces.

A statement on this matter was made by Lorenz Mayer, CEO of Auterion (a company that develops software for drones).

In his opinion, it was their appearance that became the "turning point."

The expert draws attention to the fact that Nemyx technology is capable of turning individual drones into a single coordinated force.

It runs on the Auterion operating system and comes as an app, allowing any compatible drone to join the swarm with a simple update, Mayer explained. Share

He also officially confirmed that the new software has not yet been tested directly on the front.

The Auterion team intends to transfer 33,000 of its "strike systems" to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the end of this year.

What is important to understand is that they are intended for drones with artificial intelligence under a contract with the US Department of Defense.