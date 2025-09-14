The UN is talking about sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine
The UN is talking about sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine

The UN is ready to ensure the protection of Ukraine
Source:  Bild am Sonntag

Prominent German politician and President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Berbock has officially confirmed that she could potentially imagine deploying UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine to ensure a ceasefire after the end of hostilities.

Points of attention

  • The support of 26 countries, offering troops or assets, highlights the international community's commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine.
  • The significance of peacekeeping missions extends beyond the European continent, emphasizing the crucial role of UN intervention in conflict resolution.

The UN is ready to ensure the protection of Ukraine

Annalena Burbock revealed her vision of UN participation in the process of returning peace to Ukraine.

According to her, if a peace treaty between Kyiv and Moscow is still signed, it is extremely important to consolidate it in the best possible way.

And if the majority of member states decide that this requires "blue helmets" (UN peacekeepers — ed.), then this will hopefully ensure lasting peace.

Annalena Burbock

Annalena Burbock

President of the UN General Assembly

She also drew attention to the fact that such peacekeeping missions are more important than ever before, and not only in relation to the European continent.

What is important to understand is that on September 4, following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined", French leader Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed the readiness of the political proposal of 35 leaders to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

He also added that 26 countries have expressed their willingness to either send troops or provide certain assets to support the guaranteeing forces.

