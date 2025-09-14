Is Trump planning to impose sanctions against Russia — insider data
Category
Economics
Publication date

Is Trump planning to impose sanctions against Russia — insider data

Trump sanctions against Russia are unlikely at this time
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

According to The New York Times, there is a high probability that US leader Donald Trump will not impose sanctions on Russia. One of the main reasons is that some European countries will not meet his key demands.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission is working on the issue, but Trump's demands may not be fulfilled as some European countries still rely on Russian natural gas.
  • The possibility of Trump imposing sanctions against Russia at this time is slim, as challenges and complexities in international relations persist.

Trump sanctions against Russia are unlikely at this time

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the US president recently put forward conditions for imposing new sanctions against Russia.

The head of the White House began to claim that he would do this only if all NATO countries did the same.

Moreover, Trump began publicly demanding that all members of the Alliance stop purchasing Russian oil and impose high tariffs on China.

The European Commission has promised to work on this issue with its partners around the world.

The main problem is that this condition of Donald Trump will almost certainly not be fulfilled — the head of the White House and his team are well aware of this.

It's no secret that the largest European buyers of Russian oil are Hungary and Turkey, and they are not going to stop purchasing.

However, many other European countries have significantly reduced their imports of Russian oil. Some of them still rely on Russian natural gas, something Trump did not mention.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US imposes sanctions against key Russian allies
The US is still increasing pressure on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US senators found the "key" to ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Senators plan to make sanctions against Russian oil mandatory before adoption
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has issued a new challenge to Trump — what is the goal?
What is Putin really after?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?