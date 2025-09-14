Is Trump planning to impose sanctions against Russia — insider data

According to The New York Times, there is a high probability that US leader Donald Trump will not impose sanctions on Russia. One of the main reasons is that some European countries will not meet his key demands.

Trump sanctions against Russia are unlikely at this time

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the US president recently put forward conditions for imposing new sanctions against Russia.

The head of the White House began to claim that he would do this only if all NATO countries did the same.

Moreover, Trump began publicly demanding that all members of the Alliance stop purchasing Russian oil and impose high tariffs on China.

The European Commission has promised to work on this issue with its partners around the world. Share

The main problem is that this condition of Donald Trump will almost certainly not be fulfilled — the head of the White House and his team are well aware of this.

It's no secret that the largest European buyers of Russian oil are Hungary and Turkey, and they are not going to stop purchasing.