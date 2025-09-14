Putin has issued a new challenge to Trump — what is the goal?

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) draws attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has defied American leader Donald Trump by stepping up terror against Ukraine. The journalists explained what the illegitimate Russian president is really trying to achieve.
Points of attention
- Despite successful Ukrainian air defenses, Russian drones and missiles continue to cause significant damage to both the population and infrastructure.
- Putin's tactics of intensifying strikes after peace talk simulations reveal a larger cognitive war strategy to sow discord among the US and its international partners.
What is Putin really after?
As journalists note, the intensification of Russian terror against Ukraine indicates the scaling up of ammunition production in the aggressor country.
In addition, this also confirms that Putin is determined to achieve his goal of breaking Ukraine through military means.
Despite Ukraine successfully shooting down most enemy targets, many Russian drones and missiles continue to cause damage to the population and infrastructure.
One cannot also ignore the fact that Putin often stepped up strikes immediately after simulating peace talks to end the war.
The dictator's insidious plan was explained by Daniel Milley, a geopolitical analyst at the Institute for the Study of War:
