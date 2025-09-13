US imposes sanctions against key Russian allies

The US Department of Commerce has published a list of companies that will be subject to a virtually complete ban on exporting goods to the United States. The new sanctions from Donald Trump's team will target giants that have supplied goods to the aggressor country, Russia.

The US is still increasing pressure on Russia

The US Department of Commerce document states that the new restrictions include:

23 companies from China;

3 from Turkey;

2 from the UAE,

one each from India, Iran, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The American authorities draw attention to the fact that the mentioned companies supplied the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Moreover, it is noted that they supplied American products without the necessary permits.

The US Department of Commerce officially confirmed that the US government has identified these organizations as acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.

What is important to understand is that on September 12, US leader Donald Trump once again threatened new sanctions against Russia.

The White House chief of staff has once again begun to claim that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "rapidly running out."