Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski complained that US President Donald Trump should have imposed tough sanctions against Russia, but instead hosted a lavish summit in Alaska for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The international community must push for stringent measures to convince Putin that he cannot conquer Ukraine at an acceptable cost.
- Sikorski's statement 'We got Alaska' highlights his disappointment with Trump's approach towards Russia and emphasizes the need for decisive actions to address Russian aggression.
Sikorsky criticized Trump's approach
According to the Polish Foreign Minister, the international community must change the calculations of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
As the head of Polish diplomacy noted, it is important to deprive the aggressor country of the resources necessary to continue the war against Ukraine.
Against this background, Radosław Sikorski criticized Donald Trump's recent decisions regarding Russia.
In addition, during his visit to Kyiv, Sikorsky responded to Trump's statement, in which the head of the White House suggested that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory could have been a "mistake." According to him, it was not an accident.
