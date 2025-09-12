"We got Alaska." Sikorsky publicly shamed Trump

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski complained that US President Donald Trump should have imposed tough sanctions against Russia, but instead hosted a lavish summit in Alaska for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Sikorsky criticized Trump's approach

According to the Polish Foreign Minister, the international community must change the calculations of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

We need to convince him that he cannot conquer Ukraine at an acceptable cost. And to do that, we need to impose tougher sanctions on Russia. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

As the head of Polish diplomacy noted, it is important to deprive the aggressor country of the resources necessary to continue the war against Ukraine.

Against this background, Radosław Sikorski criticized Donald Trump's recent decisions regarding Russia.

"We should have gotten sanctions, but instead we got Alaska. And since then, as you said, the attacks have intensified," the Polish diplomat embarrassed the US president. Share

In addition, during his visit to Kyiv, Sikorsky responded to Trump's statement, in which the head of the White House suggested that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory could have been a "mistake." According to him, it was not an accident.