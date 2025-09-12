US demands Hungary and Slovakia abandon Russian gas

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is urging remaining European Union buyers of Russian fuel to abandon it. Instead, Slovakia and Hungary can buy energy from the US.

The US began to put pressure on Hungary and Slovakia

Donald Trump's team is currently trying to figure out how to increase imports of American liquefied gas and cut off Russia's funding for the war against Ukraine.

According to Chris Wright, if official Brussels does not change its gas laws, it will complicate the import of liquefied gas from the United States.

The US presidential administration believes that it would be better for Europe to receive supplies from "its friends."

Journalists asked the American minister whether Hungary and Slovakia, which opposed the European Commission's efforts to abandon Russian gas, should finally end their relations with the Kremlin.

"Absolutely. We want to completely displace Russian gas. US President Donald Trump and all European Union countries, we want to put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war," Chris Wright emphasized. Share

The minister believes that the more the United States can limit Russia's ability to finance this deadly war, the better for all of us.