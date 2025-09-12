US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is urging remaining European Union buyers of Russian fuel to abandon it. Instead, Slovakia and Hungary can buy energy from the US.
Points of attention
- The move is seen as an effort to strengthen ties between the US and European nations while reducing Russia's influence in the region.
- The push to displace Russian gas has significant implications for the global gas market and SEO strategies in the energy sector.
The US began to put pressure on Hungary and Slovakia
Donald Trump's team is currently trying to figure out how to increase imports of American liquefied gas and cut off Russia's funding for the war against Ukraine.
According to Chris Wright, if official Brussels does not change its gas laws, it will complicate the import of liquefied gas from the United States.
The US presidential administration believes that it would be better for Europe to receive supplies from "its friends."
Journalists asked the American minister whether Hungary and Slovakia, which opposed the European Commission's efforts to abandon Russian gas, should finally end their relations with the Kremlin.
The minister believes that the more the United States can limit Russia's ability to finance this deadly war, the better for all of us.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-