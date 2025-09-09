China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine — what is the goal?

According to Vadim Skibitsky, deputy head of the GUR, the Chinese authorities are very closely monitoring the development of Russia's war against Ukraine. Moreover, Beijing is studying new types of weapons used on the front.

Ukraine is also in the spotlight of China

As Vadym Skibitsky noted, Ukrainian military intelligence is carefully analyzing the military potential that the Chinese leadership demonstrated within the framework of the SCO summit.

We are working on this (on an analysis of the military potential of the PRC - ed.), but let's put it this way: what they demonstrated once again emphasizes the presence of a nuclear triad in the PRC - this is air, land, sea, they have new developments in missile weapons. Vadym Skibitsky Deputy Head of the GUR

According to him, the international community cannot ignore the fact that China has great mobilization potential.

What is important to understand is that this is one of the most important factors.