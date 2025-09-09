China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine — what is the goal?
Category
World
Publication date

China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine — what is the goal?

China is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine — what is the goal?
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

According to Vadim Skibitsky, deputy head of the GUR, the Chinese authorities are very closely monitoring the development of Russia's war against Ukraine. Moreover, Beijing is studying new types of weapons used on the front.

Points of attention

  • China is actively preparing for a potential war.
  • President Xi wants to make China the most powerful superpower.

Ukraine is also in the spotlight of China

As Vadym Skibitsky noted, Ukrainian military intelligence is carefully analyzing the military potential that the Chinese leadership demonstrated within the framework of the SCO summit.

We are working on this (on an analysis of the military potential of the PRC - ed.), but let's put it this way: what they demonstrated once again emphasizes the presence of a nuclear triad in the PRC - this is air, land, sea, they have new developments in missile weapons.

Vadym Skibitsky

Vadym Skibitsky

Deputy Head of the GUR

According to him, the international community cannot ignore the fact that China has great mobilization potential.

What is important to understand is that this is one of the most important factors.

"Plus, they are clearly studying everything related to new weapons, both from the Russian Federation and new Western weapons currently being used on the battlefield. Beijing is very meticulously following the war that is taking place here," Skibitsky explained.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia may attack Europe — Budanov's prediction
What is known about Russia's new plan?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?