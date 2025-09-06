Pentagon furious and outraged by Trump's new decision

According to insiders from Politico, employees of the US Department of Defense, which US leader Donald Trump renamed the Department of War the day before, are angry about the department's unsuccessful rebranding.

Trump provoked the fury of Pentagon workers

According to anonymous sources, US Defense Department officials did not hide their disappointment, anger, and outright confusion after the agency received a new name.

According to employees, the move could cost billions of dollars for cosmetic changes that will not help solve the military's most pressing problems.

Details of the executive order signed by Trump on Friday are still unclear, but officials may have to change the Department of Defense seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states.

What is important to understand is that this list includes letterheads for six military branches and dozens of other agencies, embossed napkins in dining halls, embroidered jackets for Senate-approved officials, and key chains and souvenirs in the Pentagon store.

According to one insider, this decision was made exclusively for the internal political audience.