Pentagon furious and outraged by Trump's new decision
Category
World
Publication date

Trump provoked the fury of Pentagon workers
Source:  Politico

According to insiders from Politico, employees of the US Department of Defense, which US leader Donald Trump renamed the Department of War the day before, are angry about the department's unsuccessful rebranding.

Points of attention

  • Changing the Department of Defense seals on over 700,000 facilities worldwide and numerous other items will be a costly and unnecessary endeavor.
  • The decision to rename the department appears to be aimed at an internal political audience and lacks strategic foresight for international relations.

According to anonymous sources, US Defense Department officials did not hide their disappointment, anger, and outright confusion after the agency received a new name.

According to employees, the move could cost billions of dollars for cosmetic changes that will not help solve the military's most pressing problems.

Details of the executive order signed by Trump on Friday are still unclear, but officials may have to change the Department of Defense seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states.

What is important to understand is that this list includes letterheads for six military branches and dozens of other agencies, embossed napkins in dining halls, embroidered jackets for Senate-approved officials, and key chains and souvenirs in the Pentagon store.

According to one insider, this decision was made exclusively for the internal political audience.

"Not only will it cost millions of dollars, it will have absolutely no impact on China's or Russia's calculations. Worse, it will be used by our enemies to portray the United States as belligerent and a threat to international stability," the anonymous source complained.

