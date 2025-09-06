Security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump puts forward a new demand to Europe

US President Donald Trump has called for European countries to take the lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, but he added that the US would also be involved in the process.

Trump demands even greater contribution from Europe to security guarantees

As the head of the White House noted, his promise to help Ukraine remains in force.

Despite this, Trump made it clear that it is European countries that will bear the main burden of implementing this plan.

We're going to help them. Look, we want to save a lot of lives, so we're going to do something about it. I think people expect it. We're going to help them. Donald Trump President of the United States

He also demanded that Europe take the lead in providing guarantees.

"Europe will be first, and they want to be first, they want this to end. Europe wants this to end," the American leader emphasized. Share

As previously mentioned, on September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron publicly announced the results of the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting.

As of today, 35 allies are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, including 26 of them who have expressed their willingness to either send troops or provide certain assets to support the guaranteeing forces.

What is important to understand is that the US contribution will be finalized in the near future.