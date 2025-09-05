Trump demands that Europe completely abandon Russian oil

According to insiders, US leader Donald Trump, during a conversation with participants in the "Coalition of the Resolute" meeting on September 4, stated that Europe should stop buying all Russian oil and significantly increase economic pressure on China in order to promote peace in Ukraine.

Trump has made clear demands to Europe

As anonymous sources have learned, the new tough statement by the head of the White House was made during remote negotiations with participants in the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting in Paris.

Donald Trump demanded that Europe "stop buying Russian oil that funds the war."

The US president also complained that the aggressor country Russia received 1.1 billion euros from sales to the EU in just one year.

The president also emphasized that European leaders should apply economic pressure on China — for financing Russia's war, one of the insiders said. Share

So far, anonymous sources have not been able to find out what the US contribution to potential security guarantees for Ukraine could be.

As mentioned earlier, a few months ago, the European Commission first presented a roadmap for completely ceasing imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027, as well as minimizing imports of Russian oil.

Hungary and Slovakia, which are pro-Russian countries, oppose this initiative.