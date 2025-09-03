"The last straw." Putin publicly humiliated Trump and his wife Melania

The Washington Post columnist Mark Thiessen recalls that on August 15, US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a touching letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, urging him to make peace for the sake of children who suffered from his full-scale war against Ukraine. However, the Kremlin leader demonstratively ignored this request from the US President's wife, thus humiliating both her and Trump himself.

Putin shows contempt for Trump and his entourage

Melania tried to remind the Russian dictator that every child dreams of love and security.

Mr. Putin, you can single-handedly bring back their melodious laughter. By protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than just serve Russia — you will serve all of humanity. Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Already on August 28, Putin "responded" to this letter — he ordered a massive strike on Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of 25 civilians, including 4 children (!), and the damage to residential buildings and a kindergarten.

As columnist Marc Thiessen noted, this attack was a kind of act of humiliation for Donald Trump and his wife Melania, who had called on the dictator to stop.

Putin's blow last week was not like before — it was probably designed to send a signal to Trump and the European leaders gathered at the White House that he doubts their resolve, the expert suggests. Share

He emphasizes that Putin responded to Trump's diplomacy and his wife's touching letter with a slap in the face — a barbaric attack on Kyiv.