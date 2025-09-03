The Washington Post columnist Mark Thiessen recalls that on August 15, US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a touching letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, urging him to make peace for the sake of children who suffered from his full-scale war against Ukraine. However, the Kremlin leader demonstratively ignored this request from the US President's wife, thus humiliating both her and Trump himself.
Points of attention
- Putin's audacious actions should serve as a wake-up call for Trump to finally stand up to the Russian dictator and put an end to his ruthless behavior.
- The recent events highlight the urgent need for strong international responses to prevent further atrocities and protect the innocent lives affected by Putin's aggressive tactics.
Putin shows contempt for Trump and his entourage
Melania tried to remind the Russian dictator that every child dreams of love and security.
Already on August 28, Putin "responded" to this letter — he ordered a massive strike on Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of 25 civilians, including 4 children (!), and the damage to residential buildings and a kindergarten.
As columnist Marc Thiessen noted, this attack was a kind of act of humiliation for Donald Trump and his wife Melania, who had called on the dictator to stop.
He emphasizes that Putin responded to Trump's diplomacy and his wife's touching letter with a slap in the face — a barbaric attack on Kyiv.
