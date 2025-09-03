Kremlin responds to Trump's claim of "conspiracy" between Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un
Kremlin responds to Trump's claim of "conspiracy" between Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Official Moscow has rejected new accusations from US leader Donald Trump. As is known, the US president recently stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is "plotting" against the United States.

Points of attention

  • Trump's comments on social media about Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-un have stirred controversy and prompted official statements from Russia and reactions from the international community.
  • The geopolitical tensions highlighted by Trump's claims underscore the complex dynamics between world leaders and the importance of diplomatic relations in global affairs.

The Kremlin denied Trump's claims

Amid the high-profile events in China, the head of the White House shared his indignation on the social network Truth Social.

As you know, Xi is hosting world leaders at the largest parade in history to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Donald Trump asked whether the Chinese leader would express gratitude to America in his speech before the parade for the "significant support" they provided to China during World War II.

Please convey my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un as you plot against the United States of America.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

One of the first to react to this accusation was the Russian dictator's advisor, Yuri Ushakov.

According to the latter, no one is plotting against the United States and expressed the hope that Trump's words were just irony.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also made a separate statement on this matter:

"No one is plotting: there is neither the desire nor the time for that," Putin's representative assures.

