"Bad news." NATO Secretary General acknowledges problem in Ukraine talks

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, diplomatic efforts by Kyiv's allies are currently focused on two areas: organizing a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine. However, he also added that there are problems along the way.
Points of attention
- The emphasis is on preventing a new Russian invasion through long-term security agreements.
- The early stages of negotiations are ongoing, with a push for unwavering support for Kyiv in upcoming talks.
Rutte spoke about the work of Ukraine's allies
According to the NATO Secretary General, US President Donald Trump was finally able to break the deadlock in the negotiations.
Mark Rutte also recalled that any lasting peace requires not only a stronger Ukrainian army, but also strong security guarantees from Kyiv's friends and allies.
According to him, most of the attention of Ukraine's allies is focused on two areas at once:
organizing a meeting between Zelensky and Putin,
reaching an agreement between the Europeans and the US on long-term security guarantees that would prevent a new Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Mark Rutte also added: large-scale work is underway so that when Kyiv enters these bilateral or trilateral negotiations, it has unwavering support.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-