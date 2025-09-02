"Bad news." NATO Secretary General acknowledges problem in Ukraine talks

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, diplomatic efforts by Kyiv's allies are currently focused on two areas: organizing a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine. However, he also added that there are problems along the way.

Rutte spoke about the work of Ukraine's allies

According to the NATO Secretary General, US President Donald Trump was finally able to break the deadlock in the negotiations.

Mark Rutte also recalled that any lasting peace requires not only a stronger Ukrainian army, but also strong security guarantees from Kyiv's friends and allies.

The bad news is that we are still in the early stages of all this. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

According to him, most of the attention of Ukraine's allies is focused on two areas at once:

organizing a meeting between Zelensky and Putin, reaching an agreement between the Europeans and the US on long-term security guarantees that would prevent a new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mark Rutte also added: large-scale work is underway so that when Kyiv enters these bilateral or trilateral negotiations, it has unwavering support.