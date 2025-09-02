British intelligence explained suspicious maneuvers of the Russian army
British intelligence explained suspicious maneuvers of the Russian army

UK Ministry of Defence
What to expect from the Russian army next?
The UK Ministry of Defence reports that Russian invaders have reduced military activity in Kharkiv and Sumy regions due to the redeployment of forces. Against this background, the Russian army is increasing pressure on the Serebryany Forest in order to advance further into eastern Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army's key target, Yampil, remains a focal point with forces being redeployed to potentially increase pressure in the Donetsk region.
  • Intelligence suggests that Russian soldiers are strategically using the Serebryany Forest as a shelter against Ukrainian armed forces' strike drones.

What to expect from the Russian army next?

According to British intelligence, Russian ground forces have redeployed part of their forces from the Kharkiv and Sumy regions to other areas of the front.

The British Ministry of Defense has already concluded that this could be another attempt to increase pressure on priority areas, in particular in the Donetsk region.

We cannot ignore the fact that over the past two days, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully launch a counteroffensive west of Kupyansk.

Over the past ten days, Russian forces have advanced in the northern part of Donetsk region and are fighting for the Serebryany Forest. Russian forces have strengthened their positions along the Seversky Donets River.

According to British intelligence, Russian soldiers are using the forest as a kind of shelter from Ukrainian armed forces' strike drones.

In addition, it is emphasized that the key target of the Russian army is Yampil, which is located approximately 10 km west of their current position.

The AFU revealed Russia's plan for the Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russians will do everything to break into the Dnipropetrovsk region
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting. Russia invented the reason for the breakdown of the talks
The Kremlin continues to spread lies
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Stubb reported good news
Ukraine's allies were able to make progress

