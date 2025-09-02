British intelligence explained suspicious maneuvers of the Russian army

The UK Ministry of Defence reports that Russian invaders have reduced military activity in Kharkiv and Sumy regions due to the redeployment of forces. Against this background, the Russian army is increasing pressure on the Serebryany Forest in order to advance further into eastern Ukraine.

What to expect from the Russian army next?

According to British intelligence, Russian ground forces have redeployed part of their forces from the Kharkiv and Sumy regions to other areas of the front.

The British Ministry of Defense has already concluded that this could be another attempt to increase pressure on priority areas, in particular in the Donetsk region.

We cannot ignore the fact that over the past two days, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully launch a counteroffensive west of Kupyansk.

Over the past ten days, Russian forces have advanced in the northern part of Donetsk region and are fighting for the Serebryany Forest. Russian forces have strengthened their positions along the Seversky Donets River. Share

According to British intelligence, Russian soldiers are using the forest as a kind of shelter from Ukrainian armed forces' strike drones.