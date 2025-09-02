Finnish leader Alexander Stubb has officially confirmed that progress has been made on security guarantees for Ukraine. However, he said that before such measures can be implemented, it is important to sign a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine's allies were able to make progress

As the President of Finland noted, the two countries are "making progress" on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We are making progress on this issue and hope to find a solution soon," emphasized Alexander Stubb. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, the leader of Finland frankly admitted that he is not optimistic about a peace agreement or ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in the near future.

He also added that it is now extremely important to coordinate security measures with the United States, which will actually provide support for these processes.

We are focusing on these issues with our defense chiefs, who are developing specific plans for what such an operation might look like. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

What is important to understand is that a new meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" in a hybrid format is scheduled for September 4.

It will be chaired by French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also join the meeting.