Security guarantees for Ukraine. Stubb reported good news

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb has officially confirmed that progress has been made on security guarantees for Ukraine. However, he said that before such measures can be implemented, it is important to sign a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.
Points of attention
- Despite challenges, efforts are being made to find a solution and develop specific plans for security operations in support of Ukraine.
- The Finnish President's emphasis on the importance of signing a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow highlights the complexity of the situation and the need for diplomatic solutions.
Ukraine's allies were able to make progress
As the President of Finland noted, the two countries are "making progress" on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the leader of Finland frankly admitted that he is not optimistic about a peace agreement or ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in the near future.
He also added that it is now extremely important to coordinate security measures with the United States, which will actually provide support for these processes.
What is important to understand is that a new meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" in a hybrid format is scheduled for September 4.
It will be chaired by French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also join the meeting.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-